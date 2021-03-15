Former Laney High School standout Jenson Edwards named Big South Tournament MVP

HIGH POINT, NC (WWAY)–Jenson Edwards continues to shine for High Point University women’s basketball. The Wilmington native and Laney High School grad was recently named the Big South Tournament MVP, the first in program history.

Edwards help lead the Panthers to the tournament championship, which earned High Point an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. In High Point’s three games over the weekend she averaged nearly 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists a game.

The Panthers are a No.16 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on No.1 seed UConn on Sunday night.