‘It was a miracle’: Grandma credits Wilmington FD for saving baby’s life

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters are in the business of saving lives and keeping the community safe, and that’s exactly what they did on January 23.

Sandra Aldridge frequently drives into Wilmington from out of town to care for her grandson, Harris, while his mother works as a nurse.

- Advertisement -

On that day in January, Aldridge had recently had a car seat installed but was having doubts about how secure it was so she wanted to have a fireman check it out. Unfamiliar with the area, she came upon the Wilmington Fire Station on Park Avenue as she’s driving through town.

Aldridge pulls in and asks for help, Josh Gibson and Eli Venecia happily oblige.

“They came out and they adjusted the car seat, they showed me where the hooks are to better secure it,” Aldridge said. “Eli actually went inside and got one of those pool noodles and cut it to adjust the seat more properly, so it was very, very secure.”

The very next day, Aldridge was broadsided on South College Road and Wilshire Boulevard. Her car was totaled, but Harris was just fine.

“The one thing they kept saying to me was, ‘the car seat did not move at all.’ Had those men not taking the time that day, we may not be standing here with a healthy Harris like we are now,” Aldridge said. “I’m so grateful to them that they took the time to help a Nana make sure she’s doing the best for her grandson.”

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Mason says he feels a great sense of pride knowing his men helped keep Baby Harris safe.

“It just reassures you the things that you’re doing day in and day out make a difference in people’s lives and we’re accomplishing the goal for why we’re here,” Mason said. “We’re actually being able to do what it is we’re here to do.”

A grateful grandma is holding her grandson a little tighter and giving all the glory to God.

“I truly believe it was a miracle and it was God-ordained. I know that without a doubt,” Aldridge said. “These men are to be commended, they really are.”

Wilmington Fire, as well as New Hanover County Fire, are all locations where you can have your child’s car seat checked or installed. All you have to do is drive up to any station in the county or call ahead to make an appointment and someone will be able to help you.

Additionally, Mason says it is recommended that car seats be replaced after car accidents. They may look okay, but there are damages that may not be visible on the exterior of the seat that could prevent the seat from absorbing the shock of another crash.