Kure Beach to approve funding for new lifeguard towers

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Kure Beach Town Council is set to approve funding for new lifeguard towers.

Fire Chief Ed Kennedy proposed the need of the new stands prior to the summer season earlier this year. The town approved that request on Feb. 1. However, funding for the 10 stands was not in the 2021 fiscal year budget and is estimated to cost $11,500.

According to the town’s agenda, council will vote Monday to pay for a portion of the cost ($4,000) by using capital outlay funds currently in the lifeguard budget and the remainder ($7,500) will be paid for with TDA funds.

The regular council meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m.