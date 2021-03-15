Kure Beach votes in favor of new lifeguard stands, gives parking update

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — There will be some noticeable changes in Kure Beach this upcoming summer both for visitors and residents.

On Monday, town council approved a budget amendment of $11,500 for 10 new lifeguard stands at the request of the fire chief.

- Advertisement -

Council also gave an update on paid parking, saying the contract has been signed and the town still plans to implement it starting April 1. Council discussed some particulars, like time limits for temporary parking spots, and yearly passes for residents and long-term renters.

Council delayed making a decision on whether to accept a donated beach mat for wheelchair access until more questions could be answered.

Click here to listen to an audio recording of Monday’s meeting.