Man accused of falsely claiming his car struck a deer to insurance company

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 32-year-old Wilmington man is charged with insurance fraud after he allegedly falsely claimed his car hit a deer, causing damage.

According to the arrest warrant, David Thomas Sheeley falsely told Geico Insurance Co. that his vehicle was damaged from a collision with a deer when he hit a median sign.

The offense occurred on Feb. 2.

Sheeley was arrested on March 11. He was released under $5,000 unsecured bond.

“Insurance fraud is a crime affecting everyone,” NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. “Approximately 20% of insurance premium costs go to pay for insurance fraud.”

Since 2017, Commissioner Causey has more than doubled the number of special agents investigating fraud and white-collar crimes. As a result, special agents from 2017 through 2020 have made 1,612 arrests.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at here.