Police: Man charged with DWI after driving into Wilmington apartment clubhouse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 38-year-old man was arrested after reportedly driving into the Shipyard Village Apartments clubhouse Sunday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Wilmington police responded to 719 Galley Lane in reference to a vehicle vs. structure.
When officers arrived, police say they found the suspect, Jerrod Maurice Spencer, hiding in the bushes near the entrance to the complex.
According to WPD, they found meth on him during a search and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
Spencer was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Driving While Impaired
- Reckless Driving to Endanger
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Two counts of Tracking Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance
- Driving While License Revoked
- Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers
- Civil Contempt.
He was given a $300,000 secured bond.