Police: Man charged with DWI after driving into Wilmington apartment clubhouse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 38-year-old man was arrested after reportedly driving into the Shipyard Village Apartments clubhouse Sunday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Wilmington police responded to 719 Galley Lane in reference to a vehicle vs. structure.

When officers arrived, police say they found the suspect, Jerrod Maurice Spencer, hiding in the bushes near the entrance to the complex.

According to WPD, they found meth on him during a search and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

Spencer was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Driving While Impaired

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Two counts of Tracking Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Driving While License Revoked

Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers

Civil Contempt.

He was given a $300,000 secured bond.