Police: Man charged with DWI after driving into Wilmington apartment clubhouse

Person drives car into building next to pool at The Shipyard at Wilmington apartment complex on March 15, 2021. (Photo: Lena Miles)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 38-year-old man was arrested after reportedly driving into the Shipyard Village Apartments clubhouse Sunday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Wilmington police responded to 719 Galley Lane in reference to a vehicle vs. structure.

When officers arrived, police say they found the suspect, Jerrod Maurice Spencer, hiding in the bushes near the entrance to the complex.

Jerrod Maurice Spencer (Photo: WPD)

According to WPD, they found meth on him during a search and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

Spencer was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Driving While Impaired
  • Reckless Driving to Endanger
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance
  • Two counts of Tracking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance
  • Driving While License Revoked
  • Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers
  • Civil Contempt. 

He was given a $300,000 secured bond.