WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small service was held this afternoon in honor of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy K-9 Jango, who died earlier this month from cancer.

Jango was diagnosed in December, but worked all the way through February before retiring.

He spent around 10 years with the department, being awarded ‘top dog’ six times.

The sheriff’s office says Jango was great at his job and will be missed.