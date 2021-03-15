New Hanover commissioners approve $7M for Emergency Rental Assistance Program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved in a unanimous vote at its meeting Monday to accept more than $7 million in funding to administer a local emergency rental assistance program for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Hanover County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is a result of direct allocation to the county from the COVID-19 relief package included in the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be another tool to help us curb the impacts of this pandemic, and protect people from housing instability,” New Hanover Health and Human Services’ Department of Social Services Director Tonya Jackson said. “We can help a lot of people and are working with the state now to finalize requirements and eligibility so we can start taking applications by the end of the month.”

Assistance will be available to applicants who have been impacted financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of losing housing. Those eligible may receive funding for rental, utility, internet and other housing-related costs.

Over the next few weeks, information on eligibly and how to apply, as well as a website with more instructions will be shared. Residents can sign up for news alerts and monitor the county’s social media platforms (@NewHanoverCo) for the latest information, and the launch of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.