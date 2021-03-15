North Carolina kayaker resuscitated after breathing stopped

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say a kayaker who stopped breathing was resuscitated after a state wildlife officer and a Stanly County sheriff’s deputy took turns performing CPR.

The Charlotte Observer reports state officials said on a social media post that the incident happened Saturday at Falls Reservoir along the Yadkin River in eastern Stanly County.

Wildlife commission Master Officer David Ritzheimer reports the kayaker had turned his vessel over on Falls Reservoir and had been underwater for several minutes when the rescue effort began.

Ritzheimer and sheriff’s deputy Darnell Almond alternated performing CPR for multiple minutes before the kayaker was revived and able to breathe on their own.