North Carolina school system apologizes for racist hashtags

WAXHAW, NC (AP) — School officials in North Carolina have apologized after racist hashtags were displayed on a classroom Twitter wall as part of a Civil War assignment for fourth graders.

Kimberly Morrison-Hansley is a member of the Union County NAACP chapter. She told The Charlotte Observer that the students at the Waxhaw Elementary School were assigned to write tweets and hashtags that people living in North Carolina during the Civil War might have written. Students came up with hashtags such as “Slavery for Life.”

In a statement, the Union County Schools said the assignment was unacceptable.

Officials said the school system is developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity and inclusion.