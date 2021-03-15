Novant Health hospitals update visitor restrictions

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in our communities, Novant Health is adjusting its visitor restrictions.

As of Monday, most adults and children hospitalized at Novant Health facilities in North Carolina will be allowed to have two visitors per day.

Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are under investigation for COVID-19. Exceptions may continue to be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

“Visitors are required to complete a routine screening questionnaire with temperature assessment,” according to a release from Novant. “Visitors must also wear a mask for the duration of the visit as is standard practice for all patients and team members at our facilities. Novant Health will continue to limit entrances and exits to centralize foot traffic. Visitation hours remain in effect for specific areas.”

The restrictions apply to the following hospitals throughout the Novant Health system, including:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

For more information about Novant Health’s visitor restrictions, visit here.