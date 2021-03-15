Thousands of tree seedlings distributed at Legion Stadium

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three-thousand tree seedlings were given away this morning at Legion Stadium, with each person who turned out taking home up to five.

There were six different types of trees to choose from, ranging from River Birch to White Oak.

- Advertisement -

Organizers say cars line up hours before the gates opened, with a wide variety of people getting involved in the fun.

“The nice thing is they come in families, too,” organizer Marian Doherty said. “They have little kids, and maybe the parents, maybe a grandparent. A nice wide variety of people. But people are very excited about getting these free tree seedlings.”

The seedlings were donated by Howard Penton in support of the Wilmington Tree Initiative.