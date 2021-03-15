Two accused of beating 7-year-old child in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Columbus County are accused of beating a 7-year-old child.

Brianna Deese, 24, and Malcolm White, 26, are charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury.

White was arrested on March 10 and Deese was arrested on March 12.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the crime was reported on Feb. 16 in Whiteville. No word on the extent of the child’s injuries.

He was booked into jail under a $15,000 bond. She was booked on a unsecured $3,000 bond.