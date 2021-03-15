UNCW plans for a ‘typical’ fall semester, chancellor says

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington aims to get back to normal this fall as the COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccine efforts increase in the community and across the state.

In a release by Chancellor Jose Sartarelli on Monday, the university hopes to return to “typical” operations for the upcoming fall semester.

The release states that seahawks can expect the following this fall:

Return to a typical fall class schedule, which includes predominantly in-person courses, with online courses offered for students in our online programs or seeking flexible course scheduling

Reopen residence halls for full occupancy

Increase capacity in campus buildings and at UNCW sports events as well as university events and activities

Return to co-curricular events and activities

Return to typical workplace operations and office hours for many employees.

The release also shared an update on COVID-19 vaccines within the campus community.

UNCW is on track to open a vaccination clinic in UNCW’S Burney Center by the end of March. Under guidelines recently shared by Gov. Roy Cooper, vaccine eligibility is expanding.

Faculty and Staff: Faculty and staff who did not meet the criteria for “front line essential worker” in Group 3 because they were not working on-campus will become eligible in the second portion of Group 4, expected to start on April 7.

Students: Students who live in group living settings (congregate living), including residence halls, will become eligible in the second portion of Group 4, expected to start on April 7. Students who live in rented houses and large apartment complexes with other students, are considered to live in congregate settings.

Individuals with Higher Risks: People between 16-64 who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 become eligible in the first portion of Group 4, expected to start on March 17.

The latest updates from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services can be found here. Find your vaccine group at here.

You can view UNCW’s COVID-19 data dashboard here.