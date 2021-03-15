Wilmington police ID man fatally shot in weekend shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police have released the identified of the man who was shot to death in Wilmington over the weekend.

Robert Shorter Jr., 30, was killed in the 800 block of Walnut St. just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

WPD responded to the scene after getting a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they found Shorter Jr. injured. EMS was called, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Nelma is charged with second degree murder.

He reportedly admitted to police that he fatally shot Shorter Jr.

Nelma’s first court appearance is on Monday.