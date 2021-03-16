Six local lacrosse teams advance out of the first round of the NCHSAA State tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear area high school lacrosse teams brought their A-game on Monday night with six teams advancing to the second round of the NCHSAA State Tournament.

Below, are the local final scores from the first round.

Girls Lacrosse- Class 1A/2A/3A/4A

#11 New Bern 1 , #6 Topsail 14

#10 Pinecrest 7 , #7 Laney 9

Boys Lacrosse- Class 1A/2A/3A

#9 Northern 0 , #8 West Brunswick 16

#12 Croatan 5 , #5 Topsail 17

Boys Lacrosse- Class 4A

#16 Laney 13 , #1 Fuquay-Varina 19

#11 Leesville Road 8 , #6 Hoggard 13

#15 Ashley 16 , #2 New Bern 3