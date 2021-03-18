Greenville Loop Road residents write letters to lower speed limit

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Some residents of Greenville Loop Road are mobilizing to lower the speed limit.

They presented their case at the last Wilmington City Council meeting, saying the road is one long stretch with no speed impediments. That allows drivers to speed for miles, according to Bradly Wootten.

- Advertisement -

Wootten, one of “Save Greenville Loop Road‘s” leaders said he and his wife were almost killed in an accident involving a speeding driver.

Now, he and the Facebook group are holding a letter campaign to reach out to council members.

“There are just way too fast vehicles going through this road,” said Wootten. “We need to have the speed limit reduced, we need to have police that are enforcing the speed limit… to deter some of this stuff from going on.”

Many say they plan to attend the April 6th meeting, to make their case again.