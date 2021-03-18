3 Cape Fear beaches are contenders for best southern beach town

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, and Sunset Beach are contenders for best beach town in a national magazine’s beach bracket challenge.

The magazine Garden and Gun has its own version of march madness with brackets for the best southern beach town.

Voting for round one ends Sunday. In round 1, matchup 5, Wrightsville Beach will face off against Dauphin Island, Alabama. Get your vote in now.

In round 1, matchup 12, St. George Island, Florida faces Sunset Beach.

In round 1, matchup 13, Surf City faces Destin, Florida.

Click here to vote on the Garden and Gun website.