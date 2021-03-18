Perrotta named Defensive Player of the Week as UNCW Men’s Soccer continues to roll

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Athletics)– UNCW sophomore goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week after leading the No. 14 Seahawks to a 2-0 victory over Elon.

The Asuncion, Paraguay native received his second CAA honor in three weeks after notching four saves in helping UNCW secure its third consecutive shutout. Perrotta moved into sixth place on the Seahawks’ all-time list with his 12th career clean sheet.

Led by Perrotta, the Seahawks have conceded just two goals while compiling a 4-0-1 overall record and a 1-0-0 mark in league play. Perrotta has authored a 0.38 goals against average in 470 minutes.

Perrotta and the Seahawks continue CAA play on Saturday, Mar. 20, with a 6 p.m. contest at the College of Charleston.