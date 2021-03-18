Whiteville city council to hold special meeting on local growth and development

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Whiteville City Council will be holding a special meeting on Friday evening, to discuss growth and infrastructure needs.

Council will express its goals for the city’s growth and development, and potential funding sources for new projects. It will focus on a plan to revamp downtown Whiteville, along with the city’s program to help with storm drainage during severe weather.

“You know just trying to share with them sort of the vision of this council, and where we can try to take the city. We’ve got a lot of things going on in the city, new highway coming through, widening projects, lot of buildings going on in the city. So, we are seeing a good bit of growth actually.”

The special meeting with be held at the council of chambers at Whiteville City Hall on Friday, March 19 at 4pm.