Goldston’s Beach at White Lake celebrates 100th anniversary with facelift and new name

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — Goldston’s Beach at White Lake is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a major facelift and new name, The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach.

The Grand Regal is a collaborative project to include Regal Resort Campground, Carolina Bay, The Venue, Goldston’s Motel and Goldston’s Beach.

- Advertisement -

According to a new release, it was purchased by Jenna and Dean Hilton from Susan and Ronald Inman. Late Harry Womble’s daughter, Mollie Womble Owen, his grandson Jake Womble and the Hilton’s have invested in Goldston’s Motel and Beach.

“We are thrilled that Goldston’s Beach is continuing into the fourth generation with Jake at the helm. I think my Dad would be proud and we are happy to carry on his legacy with this exciting and ambitious project,” said Mollie Womble Owen, Partner.

“My grandfather spent more than 80 years creating smiles and memories on this property. My vision is to build on that tradition. In some respects, COVID was a blessing for us. We’ve used this time to clean, paint, and modernize nearly every part of this property including upgrading our accommodations. We’ve also expanded to offer new amenities like kayak and paddleboard rentals, outdoor games, and more,” said Jake Womble, COO.

Goldston’s will continue to offer its video arcade, Putt-Putt golf course, vintage 1947 Allan Herschell Carousel, Dairy Queen, and iconic piers including a new one for boaters to dock.

“Some of those rides had been on the property for decades. We hated to see them go, but I’m sure our guests will understand it was time for a change. Moving forward, we do plan to partner with some amusement companies and offer newer rides during the summer months,” Womble added.

Day parking passes will continue to be offered for local guests to enjoy swimming and the beach area beginning in May. The Grand Regal has also transformed what was once the Bingo Hall into The Glass Bottom.

Goldston’s Gift Shop will now be called The Wake Zone and will include more recreational items like wakeboards, swim gear, and brand name attire. The Landing Place will offer daily seafood and dinner options while The Dive Sandwich Shop will include specialty burgers and sandwiches.

“Everyone enjoys great food and shopping and that’s what we’re going to offer. We’ll even have an app for online food ordering and payment options. We’re beyond excited for the opportunity to partner with The Grand Regal to offer guests these new experiences,” said Keith Presley, Presley Group CEO.

The Venue at The Grand Regal is a new 8,000 sq. foot wedding and corporate meeting space.

“I’m excited to use my background in interior design and hospitality management to help brides visualize their dream weddings. With the renovation of our cottages, we’re able to offer our couples and their guests accommodations on site in addition to the catering and event supplies they would need for a full service experience,” said Jenna Hilton, The Venue at Grand Regal, Owner.

Planning is underway for the 100th Anniversary celebration June 26 with live music and family fun activities. The Grand Regal will also continue to operate into the fall months with plans for concerts and other events which will be announced this summer.

“We’re excited about this new endeavor and look forward to welcoming guests who have come here for decades along with those families wanting to create new memories. There’s a lot to offer here at White Lake and we’re anticipating our guests enjoying an eventful summer at The Grand Regal,” said Dean Hilton, Grand Regal Partner.