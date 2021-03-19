Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has denied a defense request to delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, and has limited evidence involving a 2019 arrest.

Jury selection was halfway complete last week in former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial when the city announced it had unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, called the timing of the announcement deeply disturbing and unfair, and said it jeopardized Chauvin’s chance for a fair trial.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill called the timing “unfortunate” but declined to delay the trial.