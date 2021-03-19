Judge won’t move trial in George Floyd’s death; 13th juror picked

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A judge says he won’t delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death but he’ll allow limited evidence from a 2019 arrest.

Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin will stretch into a third week after attorneys seated just one additional juror Friday.

The 13th juror picked is a woman who said she’d seen only clips of the video of Floyd’s arrest. Judge Peter Cahill said Friday that two more jurors would be selected for the trial, which will begin March 29.

Seven jurors had been selected last week when the Minneapolis City Council announced it had unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family.

