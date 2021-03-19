Williston Middle School commemorates NC Arbor Day with tree planting event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Garden Club celebrated North Carolina Arbor Day this morning with a tree planting ceremony at Williston Middle School in Wilmington.

The event featured several speakers, including a poem read by a Williston Middle School student.

A tree was then planted on the school grounds in recognition of Arbor Day.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo praised the hard work of the community to make the city’s tree initiative successful.

“Every time we’re going out, we’re planting 100 to 200 trees,” Saffo said. “People are stepping up and coming out, with their families, with their groups just to participate and be part of this. It’s something the community has gotten behind.”

Saffo says the city has a goal of continuing to plant thousands of trees around the area each year.