WWAY 5th Quarter: March 19, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Week four of the high school football season has wrapped up across the state of North Carolina with just three weeks left to go. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you highlights and analysis on this weeks 5th Quarter.

Below, are the final scores from Friday nights football action.

5th Quarter Final Scores

Hoggard 42 , Laney 0

South Brunswick 0 , New Hanover 42

Ashley 21 , Topsail 41

North Brunswick 6 , West Brunswick 14

Whiteville 0 , Red Springs 6

St. Pauls 36 , East Bladen 22

West Bladen 36 , West Columbus 49

Fairmont 2 , South Columbus 22

Pender 0 , Richlands 19

Croatan 54 , Heide Trask 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 23 , East Duplin 28