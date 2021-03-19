WWAY 5th Quarter: March 19, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Week four of the high school football season has wrapped up across the state of North Carolina with just three weeks left to go. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you highlights and analysis on this weeks 5th Quarter.
Below, are the final scores from Friday nights football action.
5th Quarter Final Scores
Hoggard 42 , Laney 0
South Brunswick 0 , New Hanover 42
Ashley 21 , Topsail 41
North Brunswick 6 , West Brunswick 14
Whiteville 0 , Red Springs 6
St. Pauls 36 , East Bladen 22
West Bladen 36 , West Columbus 49
Fairmont 2 , South Columbus 22
Pender 0 , Richlands 19
Croatan 54 , Heide Trask 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 23 , East Duplin 28