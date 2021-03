The 20th annual KidzTime Festival will take place Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and features kid-friendly vendors and strolling entertainment.

Unlike previous years, this year’s festival will take place outside along the interior walkways of Broadway at the Beach.

The Marketing Director at Broadway, Melissa Armstrong, said things will look a little different this year.

Read more here.