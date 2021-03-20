Cinnaholic’s new Wilmington location to have grand opening on April 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Cinnaholic vegan bakery chain will open its new location in Wilmington with a grand opening on Friday, Apr. 2 beginning at 11 a.m.

Construction of the outlet in Mayfaire Town Centre started months ago. Its address will be 6841 Conservation Way.

The bakery offers more than 20 frostings & toppings to add to a 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free cinnamon bun.

As part of its grand opening, the location has announced a contest in which ten lucky winners will receive free cinnamon rolls for a year.

Organizer say the contest is easy to enter — potential entrants should like their Facebook page and submit their email address at this link.

Winners will receive a punch card for a free roll a month for 12 months or a dozen at once, winners choice.

Winners will be contacted via email the week of April 5th.

There are currently four other North Carolina locations – one Cary and three in the Charlotte area. The bakery was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank.