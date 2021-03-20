City Club of Wilmington announces passing of general manager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Greg Matheson, the general manager of the City Club of Wilmington, has passed away, according to a Facebook post made by the City Club.

Jonathan Weiss, the Managing Partner of the City Club, writes in the post that Matheson passed away late in the evening of Friday, Mar. 19.

Weiss writes that Matheson’s “friendly smile, uncanny ability to know everyone’s name and cocktail of choice, firm handshake, booming voice when he greets you, and unparalleled mastery of a wide variety of discussion topics will be dearly missed.”

Matheson leaves behind a wife and a son, as well as “scores of co-workers, and thousands of friends who loved him.”