Half of UK adults have gotten one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. says half of the country’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Saturday that more people received injections on Friday than any day since the country’s vaccination program began in early December.

The celebration comes amid growing concerns about the failure of wealthy countries to share scarce vaccine supplies with developing nations.

The director of a London-based health policy think tank says while Britain should be proud of the success of its vaccination drive, it’s time to start thinking about the rest of the world.

He says the country has the rights to enough doses to vaccinate its entire population twice.