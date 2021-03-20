Healthcare workers vaccinate 600 in Tabor City

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) –In Tabor City, one group vaccinated 600 people in just a few hours.

Starting at 9 am, cars lined up on West Fourth Street, stretching two blocks past the Tabor City Courthouse.

Those getting the vaccine set up an appointment ahead of time over the phone or on StarMed’s website.

According to Arin Piramzidian, StarMed Healthcare’s chief medical officer, his Jacksonville group vaccinated several hundred people earlier this week.

“Initially we were worried that we wouldn’t fill all 1,300 spots that we had,” said Piramzidian. We did the Whiteville event just two days ago. And we had a great turnout there. We had a wonderful turnout here. So I’m excited about this county wanting to get vaccinated.”

According to Piramzidian, they were able to use all 1,300 of their vaccines in Columbus County between Thursday and Saturday.