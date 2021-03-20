Mecklenburg County advises against spring break travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) issued an advisory on Friday against traveling over the upcoming spring break holiday.

Health leaders said traveling involves increased exposure for contracting COVID-19, and listed some of the risks:

- Advertisement -

Increased contact with larger number of persons who may be infected in venues such as airports, train stations, bus terminals, conferences, events, etc.

Inability to social distance yourself from others, (on an airplane or being in close quarters with others on a cruise).

Spreading the disease to others, even if you are asymptomatic.

Travel could be suspended or interrupted, quarantines put into effect and borders closed at any time leaving you stranded or required to stay out of the U.S. and/or away from home for extended periods of time.

Read more here.