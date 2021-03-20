Mecklenburg County advises against spring break travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) issued an advisory on Friday against traveling over the upcoming spring break holiday.
Health leaders said traveling involves increased exposure for contracting COVID-19, and listed some of the risks:
- Increased contact with larger number of persons who may be infected in venues such as airports, train stations, bus terminals, conferences, events, etc.
- Inability to social distance yourself from others, (on an airplane or being in close quarters with others on a cruise).
- Spreading the disease to others, even if you are asymptomatic.
- Travel could be suspended or interrupted, quarantines put into effect and borders closed at any time leaving you stranded or required to stay out of the U.S. and/or away from home for extended periods of time.