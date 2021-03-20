One thousand people vaccinated at Whiteville mass vaccination site

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — Saturday, more than a thousand men and women drove to Southeastern Community College in hopes of getting a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

A line of cars stretched almost two miles from U.S. 74 to Southeastern Community College by 9 am Saturday morning.

While some didn’t wait long, others waited or drove for hours. The first man in line got to the community college at 3:30 am.

“Well, I just dropped some paperwork at documentation,” said Columbus County health director, Kim Smith, “and it had Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We had a couple of calls from New Jersey…. from Charlotte.”

Almost 300 Columbus County volunteers directed cars through registration, vaccination, and observation sites, using window chalk to determine groups and how long they should be observed after their shot.

Though not everyone in line could be vaccinated Saturday, Smith said they’ll have another opportunity soon.

“So, I’m still encouraging all those here in our county to get vaccinated,” said Smith. “Because we need at least 80 percent of our citizens to be vaccinated.”

Columbus County has been hit especially hard by the virus. The county has faced deaths and high hospitalization rates. That’s why Smith was encouraged by Saturday’s turnout, and hopeful for the outcome.

“They see the need. They want the vaccine. Because we’ve had a lot of deaths in our county that… the people should not have died. It’s just… we just need people to get vaccinated. We need to save lives. And this is saving lives.”

By one o’clock, volunteers had given out all 1,000 shots, with a line still stretching out of the community college entrance.