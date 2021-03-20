One year past first COVID-19 case, Brunswick County sees small but steady improvements

BOLIVIA, N.C. – This past week marked a year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Brunswick County.

To date, 8,433 county resident cases have been identified, with more than 8,000 recovered.

- Advertisement -

Two more individuals died this past week, bringing the total number of resident deaths to 141.

New cases are decreasing slowly but steadily, with 141 new cases identified Mar. 12-19.

This is similar to the 145 new cases identified the week prior (Mar. 5-12). However, the number of active cases remains on par with the county’s active case numbers this past Friday, too.

Contact tracing efforts are noticing that family/social gatherings, household contacts, workplace contacts, and community spread (unknown contacts) are related to most of the recent cases.

“The public’s commitment to mask wearing and increasing vaccinations continue to serve as core factors in managing the virus right now,” Health Services Director Cris Harrelson said. “We continue to stress the importance of following the Three Ws together and to avoid gatherings with people you do not live with as we work toward vaccinating everyone.”

Brunswick County Health Services and its partners at Novant Health and Dosher Memorial Hospital do not anticipate rescheduling any first dose appointments at its clinics currently set for March 22-26 to a later date, assuming there are no shipping delays.

Community members from Groups 1, 2, 3, and a section of Group 4 (Age 16-64 with Higher Risk Medical Conditions and Additional Congregate Settings) are now eligible to schedule their required vaccine appointment at a county clinic.

While supplies are increasing, there is still high demand for vaccines. Community members are asked to remain patient as it may still take several weeks to find an appointment spot.