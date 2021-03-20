Vaccination event held at Leland Town Creek Vision Corporation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center teamed up with Town Creek Vision Corporation today to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those marginalized around the area.

240 doses of the vaccine were distributed in the event designed to meet those in the community where they are.

Organizers say turnout was steady throughout the day, with a line of cars down the street when they first opened its doors.

Members with New Hanover Regional Medical Center say it has taken the help of everyone to make the event a success.

“We’ve had a lot of response from the community today,” NHRMC laboratory services director Kevin Briggs said. “A big part of this is really about partnerships. Working with agencies like Town Creek Vision corporation, all of our faith-based institutions around the area.”

Town Creek Vision Corporation president Jonathan Blue says vaccination is very important in the community.

“Here on our side of the county, we take COVID-19 very seriously,” Blue said. “We wanted to make sure that as many people were able to come out and get this vaccine. So we can get back to a sense of normality.”

Blue says he looks forward to a continued partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center with other vaccination events.