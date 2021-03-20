WRAAP offers free online after school programming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — With the help of a COVID-19 education grant from the City of Wilmington, Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) has announced that it is offering free online after school programming.

A WRAAP spokesperson says the COVID-19 education grant offers “valuable academic instruction & learning opportunities for children as well as food support services during pandemic, particularly support to children and families in under served communities.”

- Advertisement -

The After School Enrichment Academy Program operates out of Freedom’s Way Ministries of 1952 Dawson St.

Organizers say the program’s goals are to offer after school services that improves academic performance, attitudes, and behaviors of participants, and meet physical, intellectual, and social needs of youths.

The organization says it utilizes a student-centered approach to carry out a broad array of after school activities that advance student achievement and offers a variety of enrichment learning programs and remedial education activities that include a strong concentration on academic instruction, interactive learning sessions, and social development.

In addition, food support care packages are provided to program participants weekly.

Those who wish to enroll a child in grades 3-8 in the enrichment program or learn more about WRAAP can call 910-392-6007.