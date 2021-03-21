Duke University lifts stay-in-place order for undergraduates

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke University has lifted a stay-in-place order it issued last week for all undergraduate students following a spike in COVID-19 cases that officials blamed largely on students attending fraternity rush events.

The order was lifted effective Sunday morning and means all in-person courses will resume their standard delivery method, whether in-person or hybrid.

Students living in university-provided housing are again allowed to move about campus, but are being asked to leave campus only for essential travel and health-related activities through March 28.