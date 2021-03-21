Juvenile arrested in shooting that triggered evacuations at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a shot was fired Saturday afternoon at Northlake Mall, according to police.

Police said detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Crime Gun Suppression Team charged the juvenile with the attempted murder of another juvenile.

The juvenile suspect was arrested without incident, according to CMPD. Due to the suspect’s age, a name will not be released.

A large police presence could be seen outside the mall at around 4 p.m. Officials said they found “evidence of a shooting,” but did not find anyone who was shot.

