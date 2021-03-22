10 dogs found dead wrapped in trash bags along Robeson County ditch

“Operation Spring Cleaning” took place over the weekend. However, more than just trash was found.

According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, that a total of 1,545 large bags of trash were collected by just the groups participating in the event. More than 200 tires were picked up, several refrigerators, stoves and even a brand new 65” large screen TV still in the box was recovered on a roadside.

Also, under current investigation was the discovery of 10 dogs, mostly but not all pit-bulls, wrapped in black trash bags and thrown alongside a ditch bank, according to Sheriff Wilkins.

“Operation Spring Cleaning” was a huge success. I want to THANK each and every person that came out and volunteered to… Posted by Sheriff Wilkins on Saturday, March 20, 2021

