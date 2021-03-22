Best-selling author Dav Pilkey brings laughter to the Old Dock Elementary

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 3rd grade class had a special guest pop in virtually on Monday.

Best-selling Author and Illustrator Dav Pilkey, who wrote the book series Captain Underpants and Dog Man, spoke with students at Old Dock Elementary.

Pilkey taught them how to draw some of their favorite characters from his books. He also gave them tips and tricks on how they can develop their own stories and draw inspiration from their personal lives.

“They were able to actually get to meet him, and to see actually how do you think and how do you go about forming the pictures in the book and the text in the book” Principal Ronald Gore said. “So, I think this gave them a real-live, hands on experience to be able to witness and actually see, you know, how creative that he is and the inspiration that he finds just around all of us.”

The class will be designing their own story using Pilkey’s tip. They’ll present it to him by April 5 as a part of a contest.