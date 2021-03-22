Grant program available to Leland businesses impacted by COVID-19

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Tourism Development Authority (LTDA) is encouraging local tourism-related businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19 to apply for its grant program.

The program is designed to assist with the marketing, promotion and execution of projects and initiatives that promote tourism in – and attract visitors to – the Town of Leland.

The LTDA Grant Program is open to registered nonprofit organizations, government organizations and private businesses that support LTDA’s mission to encourage, develop and promote tourism in Leland.

Funding for LTDA grants is provided through occupancy tax collected by the Town of Leland.

Recognizing the significant impact of COVID-19 on the local hospitality and tourism community, the LTDA is offering grants for businesses – such as hotels, restaurants and clothing and retail stores – to assist in marketing their businesses within and outside the local area to bring new customers to Leland.

“COVID has created a lot of new challenges for many of our local businesses,” Leland Mayor Brenda Bozeman, who also serves as Chairman of the LTDA Board, said. “The LTDA was founded to support tourism and travel to Leland, so I and my fellow Board members find it only fitting to support those businesses that help tourism and travel when they may need it the most.”

To be considered for funding, eligible businesses and organizations must complete and submit a written application. Applications may be submitted throughout the year and will be reviewed by the LTDA Board prior to approval.

Applications and complete guidelines are available here. For questions regarding the application or eligibility, contact Niel Brooks at (910) 332-4818 or nbrooks@townofleland.com.