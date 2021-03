NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet treat for anyone with proof of vaccination.

Starting Monday, the donut chain says it will give out a free glazed doughnut to each of its vaccinated customers.

The customer must show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card to get the freebie.

The deal is available nationwide.

The company says customer can take them up on the offer at any location on any day for the rest of the year.