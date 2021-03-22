Man serving life sentence for sexual offense in Columbus County granted parole

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a first-degree sexual offense in Columbus County has been granted parole, according to the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

In 1992, Johnny Robinson was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and sexual offense. He was sentenced to 20 years for the first charge and then life in prison for the second.

He will be released on March 6, 2023.

Robinson given parole through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP), a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons, and the offender.

The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

The NCDPS website states Robinson has been cited for 18 infractions while in prison.