Men found dead responsible for 22 armed robberies, police say

FLORENCE, SC (AP) — Authorities say two men suspected in more than 20 armed robberies in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia were found dead in a hotel room after police heard gunshots as they knocked on the door to arrest them.

Investigators say Florence County deputies and federal marshals fired no shots as they tried to arrested the men Friday at the Suburban Extended Stay Motel in Florence.

Authorities think 21-year-old Chauntress Evelyn Like, of Westerville, Ohio, and 25-year-old Donovan McMillan of Hartsville are responsible for at least 22 armed robberies across the three states.

The coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results to determine whether both gunshots were self-inflicted.