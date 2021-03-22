NC lighthouses begin to welcome guests after long closure due to pandemic

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lighthouses in North Carolina are welcoming guests back after being closed for a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Old Baldy Lighthouse in Bald Head Island opened on March 1. You can climb the 108 steps to the top Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last climb is at 3 pm.

It costs $8 for adults, those ages 3-12 cost $5, and kids under 3 are free.

Also in Brunswick County is the Oak Island Lighthouse. However, it is still not open to guests.