NC lighthouses begin to welcome guests after long closure due to pandemic

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lighthouses in North Carolina are welcoming guests back after being closed for a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Old Baldy Lighthouse in Bald Head Island opened on March 1. You can climb the 108 steps to the top Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last climb is at 3 pm.
It costs $8 for adults, those ages 3-12 cost $5, and kids under 3 are free.
Also in Brunswick County is the Oak Island Lighthouse. However, it is still not open to guests.
The Oak Island Lighthouse hopes to open in late spring or early summer. There is no charge to climb, but reservations will be required.
They will conduct temperature checks and abide by the current CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines.