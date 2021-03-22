Nearly 100 people displaced after NC student apartment heavily damaged in fire

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Nearly 100 people are displaced after an apartment complex caught fire Monday morning in Raleigh.

“People were screaming, everybody was scared at the time because the fire department hadn’t shown up yet,” Jake Smith described.

The fire department soon did arrive and started to fight back the flames shooting out of Village Green Apartments located on Thesis Circle off Lake Wheeler Road.

The apartment complex is primarily geared toward college students.

The fire started early Monday morning, forcing students to evacuate while they were getting ready for class.

“I had to put on clothes. I didn’t want to run out in a towel! Got my laptop for class, and headed out. The balcony above us was just engulfed, by that point.,” Elijah Presnell said.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, but the damage is extensive.

North Carolina Red Cross teams are assisting those displaced.

