Newly-renovated McDonald’s opens in Ogden

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) — A 40-year-old restaurant in New Hanover County has reopened after being rebuilt from the ground up.

The McDonald’s in Ogden has served locals for years.

On Monday, the location opened up on Market Street with a new building, new order features, and a new assembly line in the back. The assembly line track is similar to those at grocery store checkouts.

“It’s supposed to speed up the process because you stand in one place to make all of the sandwiches, rather than walk back and forth constantly,” co-owner David Anderson said.

The ribbon cutting was held at 10 a.m. However, they started serving breakfast at 6 a.m.