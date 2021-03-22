Officer shot in Virginia during retrieval of runaway cow

HARRISONBURG, VA (AP) — A police officer in Virginia was accidentally shot after he and others tried to corral a cow that had escaped from a livestock auction and was wandering city streets.

Harrisonburg police told news outlets that the officer was in stable condition after being shot in the lower body Saturday night.

Police were investigating whether the officer was shot by a colleague or someone else involved in the effort to retrieve the cow.

Officers received calls about the escaped cow around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. At one point it was spotted near a 7-Eleven on North Main Street. The cow was euthanized after its capture.