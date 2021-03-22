Topsail boys lacrosse takes down West Brunswick to advance to the Final Four

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–Topsail High School boys lacrosse outscored West Brunswick eight to three in the second half on Wednesday night to pickup the 13-9 win in the third round of the NCHSAA State Tournament.

The Trojans held the 6-5 lead at halftime, but a big third quarter proved to be the difference for the Pirates in the victory.

- Advertisement -

The win moves Topsail into the East Regional Final for the second time in three seasons. The Pirates will meet East Chapel Hill in the Final Four on Wednesday night in Hampstead.