Two NC men accused of drugging, raping woman who died at hotel

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — Two men from North Carolina are suspected in the death of woman they met in Florida.

Police say Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor met the victim in a restaurant.

One of them reportedly gave the 24-year-old victim a green pill. However, authorities are not sure if the woman took it willingly or if it was slipped to her secretly.

Both men are accused of having sex with the woman, then stealing her credit cards and cell phone before leaving her hotel room. She was later found dead.

Collier and Taylor are accused of using the cards around the Miami Beach area.

If the medical examiner’s office confirms the drug was a factor in the woman’s death, the suspects may face murder or manslaughter charges.