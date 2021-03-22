Two wolves attack worker at central NC preserve

CASWELL COUNTY, NC (WWAY/WXLV) — Caswell County deputies said a worker at the Conservators Center was bitten by two wolves Saturday.

Authorities said deputies responded to the center on Saturday after two juvenile wolves bit a worker in both arms and a leg while being socialized. ABC affiliate WXLV reported the worker was taken to UNC Hillsborough Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A statement from the Conservators Center reads:

“On Saturday March 20 one of the Center’s professionally-trained fulltime animal keepers was performing routine activities with two of the Center’s juvenile wolves, within the wolves’ secure enclosure and separated from the public tour path by multiple fencing barriers. During these activities the juvenile wolves bit the keeper. Pursuant to the Center’s protocols and Emergency Response Plan, 911 was called and the keeper was transported for medical care. Due to the employee privacy laws, the Center cannot release any information about the employee at this time. Caswell County Animal Control was also called and the juvenile wolves have been quarantined for 10 days, just as would be the case for any dog that bit a human. At no time during this incident was any member of the public in danger. The Center continues to have as its top priority the safety of its public guests, volunteers, and employees, and the Center is confident that it provides a safe environment for all who visit and work at the Center.”

In 2018, Alexandra Black, 22, was killed by a lion while interning at the Conservators Center.